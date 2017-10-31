In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum cooks up jello worms for Halloween

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you want to do something fun with your family in the kitchen, Chef Plum shows you how to make simple treats.
Jello Worms
Ingredients:
- 100 flexible plastic straws
- 1 package strawberry jello
- 3 packets of unflavored gelatin
- 2 cups boiling water
- 3/4 cup whipping cream
- 12 to 15 drops green food coloring
Directions:
- Rubber band the straws into one big bunch, be sure to pull the bendy part out
- Mix the Jello and unflavored gelatin together with 2 cups of boiling water
- Allow to cool for a few minutes, then add the cream and food coloring of your choice to the gelatin mixture
- Place the straws in a flat bottomed container, (I used a 1 quart plastic quart container) pour mixture into the straws until it fills the bottom of the container about 1/2 inch
- Place container in the freezer for 30 minutes
- Take the container out and pour the rest of the mixture into the straws, refrigerate for an hour or so.
- To remove from straws run a little warm tap water over the straws and squeeze out!