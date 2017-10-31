In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Plum cooks up jello worms for Halloween

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you want to do something fun with your family in the kitchen, Chef Plum shows you how to make simple treats.

Jello Worms

Ingredients:

100 flexible plastic straws

1 package strawberry jello

3 packets of unflavored gelatin

2 cups boiling water

3/4 cup whipping cream

12 to 15 drops green food coloring

Directions:

Rubber band the straws into one big bunch, be sure to pull the bendy part out Mix the Jello and unflavored gelatin together with 2 cups of boiling water Allow to cool for a few minutes, then add the cream and food coloring of your choice to the gelatin mixture Place the straws in a flat bottomed container, (I used a 1 quart plastic quart container) pour mixture into the straws until it fills the bottom of the container about 1/2 inch Place container in the freezer for 30 minutes Take the container out and pour the rest of the mixture into the straws, refrigerate for an hour or so. To remove from straws run a little warm tap water over the straws and squeeze out!