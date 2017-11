FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets got some help for their banged-up secondary at the NFL’s trade deadline.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson was acquired Tuesday from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Robinson was a fourth-rounder last year who was a starter for San Francisco. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 22 games with the 49ers.