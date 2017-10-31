Jets place rookie TE Leggett on IR, sign DL Cooper

By Published: Updated:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have placed rookie tight end Jordan Leggett on injured reserve and signed defensive lineman Xavier Cooper.

Leggett was a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson this year. He was inactive for the first eight games after injuring a knee during the preseason. There was some hope that Leggett might be able to return soon, but his knee swelled after a recent practice.

With defensive linemen Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) and Ed Stinson (neck) uncertain to play Thursday night against Buffalo, the Jets signed Cooper on Tuesday to provide depth at the position.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s