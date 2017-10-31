Ledyard Mayor may postpone Halloween as much of town still without power

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Monday’s storm is still causing issues for the many in Connecticut, and no town was harder hit than Ledyard. Mayor Fred Allyn III is even considering postponing Halloween trick or treating until Friday.

With so many trees and power lines down on the ground, they cancelled school for safety reasons Monday. Things have not improved enough, so school is cancelled again Tuesday.

Related: School Closings and Delays

60% of #Ledyard is still in the dark. Town Hall has power, though. You can charge your phone here during the day. pic.twitter.com/NmykrZ0aSL — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 31, 2017

Just follow the hum of generators and you can find the Ledyard neighborhoods where people woke up with no power for the second straight morning.

“It’s hard to take a shower when it’s all cold water, and it’s hard to eat every cold meal without being cooked, because we don’t have gas, we only have an electric stove,” said Ledyard resident Fran Poris.

Ledyard Town Hall has power now, but the Mayor is still wondering why Eversource did not move faster when the storm hit Sunday night.

“As a town that was nearly completely in the dark, I felt like we should have more assets deployed in the town to start getting our part of the grid back up and running,” Mayor Allyn said.

The Mayor of Ledyard took to his own Facebook page Monday to complain about Eversource not doing enough to help the town. Eversource spokesman Albert Lara released this statement: “We understand the distress of being without power and we are doing all we can to safely restore power amid the damage we’re encountering. We were in frequent contact with the mayor and the town’s emergency director yesterday coordinating our response to help clear blocked roads and address other areas of concern. We are meeting with them today to continue that process. Also mutual aid crews we requested will begin moving into the state beginning today to further help us accelerate the restoration.”

Related: Trick-or-treating postponed in Ledyard

During the storm Sunday night, Eversource was also sending emails to Ledyard residents like Mark Bateman, promising their power would be restored Monday morning. On Tuesday morning, his power was still out.

“You told me 7 a.m.,” Bateman said, talking about Eversource. “I was thinking there’s no problem. Now it’s days, I’m scrambling to find a generator, nobody had any in stock.”

“Hundreds of people that experienced the same thing – that they received an email or text message that would say, ‘Good news, your power will be restored, an estimated restoration time of, say 4 a.m.,'” said Mayor Allyn.

Related: Storm damage could cause problems for trick-or-treaters

More than a day later, folks in town are using the same word to describe the whole experience: Frustrating.

“Very frustrating,” Bateman said. “I used the last of my hot water this morning, so I’m sure hoping it comes on today or tomorrow.”

“It’s getting frustrating, and when I call the power company there’s no response about when it’s going to be over,” Poris said. “If we had an end in sight, it would be a little easier.”

In the meantime, anyone who needs to charge their phone can come here to town hall. You can use the bathroom there, too. If you need a shower, that is available at the middle school. They have power for charging phones, too. With no power, the people who get their water from wells don’t have running water, so a bathroom and a shower is maybe more important than lights.