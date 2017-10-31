Life Star responds to serious crash in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in Tolland on Tuesday morning.

Tolland Alert says that the Life Star helicopter has responded to the area of 485 Old Stafford Road after a car crashed into a tree.

MVA UPDATE: @LIFESTAR_CT has responded to this accident. The operator of the vehicle has life threatening injuries. Old Stafford Rd is clsd — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 31, 2017

The driver of car suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Tolland firefighters are also on the scene. Old Stafford Road is closed for the investigation.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is responding to the area of 485 Old Stafford Rd for a vehicle vs tree MVA. #ExpectDelays #Detour — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 31, 2017

There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time.