Life Star responds to serious crash in Tolland

Published: Updated:

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in Tolland on Tuesday morning.

Tolland Alert says that the Life Star helicopter has responded to the area of 485 Old Stafford Road after a car crashed into a tree.

The driver of car suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Tolland firefighters are also on the scene. Old Stafford Road is closed for the investigation.

There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time.

