LifeStar responds to crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called to a serious motor vehicle accident in Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, officials responded to an accident on Burnham Road just after 4:30 p.m.

The LVFD is operating at a Serious MVA with Lifestar on Burnham Rd. The road is closed. Please avoid the area. — LebanonVFD_CT (@LebanonVFD_CT) October 31, 2017

The road was closed following the crash.

It is not known what caused the collision.

There has been no word on how many people or vehicles were involved.