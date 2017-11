(WTNH) — If you are looking for a last minute treat for a Halloween party, blogger Sarah O’Brien is showing us how to make candy “Bat Bites.”

Bat Bites are made from Oreo cookie thins and Reese’s miniature candies.

Melted chocolate chips act as a glue, to put the Oreo slices and Reese’s cups together.

As a finishing touch, you can add candy eyes that you can find at your local craft store.

Sarah says you can replace the Reese’s candy for children with peanut allergies, with a Rolo.