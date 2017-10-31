Malloy signs bill to study Millstone nuclear plant’s future

Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed legislation that could potentially change the rules for how the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford sells the electricity it generates.

The bill, which cleared the House last week, allows state regulators to study and ultimately determine whether the power should be sold on the clean energy market like solar, wind and hydroelectric.

Dominion Energy, which owns the power plant in Waterford, has warned it needs the legislation to help ensure the financial viability of the plant.

Malloy says he signed the bill Tuesday with the hope Dominion will provide state regulators with the “necessary information to complete an accurate assessment of Millstone.” State regulators are currently conducting a study of Millstone’s economic viability, but have not received the power plant’s full financial information.

