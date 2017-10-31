Norwich Public Utilities issues warning regarding fake calls

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning is being sent out to homeowners regarding a new scam.

Norwich Public Utilities says some customers have received phone calls from a person claiming to be from the company.

The caller asks if the power is still out.

The company says if you receive a call like this to not give out any information.

Norwich Public Utilities is not making calls to residents asking about power outages.