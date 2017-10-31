NYPD has 2 open sexual assault cases against Harvey Weinstein

(ABC News) — The New York Police Department has two active cases involving embattled movie producer Harvey Weinstein, a law enforcement official briefed on the situation told ABC News.

The alleged victims are Lucia Evans, the actress who previously told the New Yorker Weinstein exposed himself and physically forced her to perform oral sex on him, and another woman whose name is being withheld.

Neither case is subject to the statute of limitations.

Related Content: Dartmouth College professors under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct

A source told ABC News the allegations of Annabella Sciorra, the actress who went public to the New Yorker saying Weinstein raped her in her apartment in the 1990s, are not currently being investigated by the NYPD, but could not confirm the reasons.

Through his spokeswoman, Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

As part of the ongoing investigation, NYPD detectives traveled in the last two weeks to Montreal to interview a witness, the department said. Detectives have also considered, but have not yet traveled elsewhere, including to Los Angeles. The department’s travels and assistance to departments in other jurisdictions must be connected to the New York City cases.

Related Content: ‘What I said is so wrong:’ Donna Karan apologizes for defending Harvey Weinstein

The source described the NYPD probe as a “real active look” at the accusations against Weinstein, who has been known to spend significant time in New York City.

Since the stories including accusations against Weinstein broke, the NYPD and Manhattan DA’s office have received multiple calls to their sex crimes hotlines concerning the disgraced producer. The vast majority of accusations have involved alleged groping or forcible sexual conduct, which are subject to strict statute of limitations and cannot be prosecuted today.

The Los Angeles Police Department has also interviewed a potential victim of a 2013 sexual assault that allegedly involved Weinstein and, earlier this month, ABC News confirmed that police in London were investigating an alleged incident of sexual assault involving Weinstein from the 1980s.