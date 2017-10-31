PD: Arrest made after delivery driver shot in East Haven robbery

EAST HAVEN,Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a delivery driver was shot during a robbery in East Haven on Monday night.

Police say at around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of 42 Forbes Place for the report of a shooting victim. Officers happened to be in the area and arrived on scene quickly to find two men on the ground fighting. Police say one of the men, who turned out to be the victim, then yelled to officers that he had been shot in the leg.

While on scene, police found a black handgun on the ground, along with a black ski mask and white latex gloves in the area of the second man, later identified as 38-year-old Shawn Baker.

The victim later told police that he is a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza, and was approached by Baker, who was holding a gun, while wearing the ski mask and gloves, after making a delivery.

According to the victim, Baker demanded money from him. The victim said he complied before Baker then demanded his car too. That’s when a fight ensued outside of the car where Baker shot the man in the leg.

The victim says that Baker tried to shoot him again, but was unsuccessful because his gun jammed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury. Police have not identified him at this time.

Baker was arrested and charged with Assault, Robbery, Larceny, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny, Criminal Attempt to Commit Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol w/o a Permit and Criminal Possession of a Pistol.

The shooting remains under investigation.

