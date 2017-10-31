Police investigating shooting near Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday near a school in Waterbury.

Everyone at the Duggan School is okay, but it was placed in lock down for a short time.

Police say several shots were fired on West Porter Street just around the corner from the school.

“The fact that it was near a school puts us on a little higher alert,” said Waterbury Police Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “I will say the school department and school security system worked perfectly. The school took precautionary measures to make sure that all students and faculty were safe and everything worked according to plan.”

Police say one man was shot. Officials are looking for a tan vehicle with front end damage on the left side.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department.