Suspect in custody after standoff in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in custody after an early morning police standoff led to an evacuation of a street in New Haven Tuesday.

Police say that bail enforcement agents were attempting to apprehend a man who failed to appear in court, when the man then ran into a house on Dickerman Street and barricaded himself inside.

Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the man and take him into custody. Officers also went inside the home to make sure no one else was inside.

No threats were made by the suspect, but police evacuated the surrounding houses on the street as a precaution.

The identity of the suspect and the charges he faces are unknown at this time.

