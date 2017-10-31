Suspect in custody after standoff in New Haven

By and Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in custody after an early morning police standoff  led to an evacuation of a street in New Haven Tuesday.

Police say that bail enforcement agents were attempting to apprehend a man who failed to appear in court, when the man then ran into a house on Dickerman Street and barricaded himself inside.

Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the man and take him into custody. Officers also went inside the home to make sure no one else was inside.

No threats were made by the suspect, but police evacuated the surrounding houses on the street as a precaution.

The identity of the suspect and the charges he faces are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for any updates.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s