Police: Woman charged with murder, arson for son’s death

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman accused of suffocating her 8-year-old son and setting her home on fire while he was inside has been formally charged.

According to police, Karin Ziolkowski is in the custody of the Meriden Police Department. Officials say she waived extradition after being arrested in North Carolina on Friday which is where she was living.

Authorities say Ziolkowski suffocated her son, Elijah, inside their home before using tiki torch oil to set the house on fire back in 2016.

Ziolkowski is facing charges of Murder and Arson in the 2nd Degree. She is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

