Psychic Medium Karen Hollis and Lead Investigator of G.O.N.E.R.S. team talk about hauntings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is almost here. Have you ever thought Connecticut could be haunted?

Psychic Medium Karen Hollis and Lead Investigator of Ghosts of New England Research Society (G.O.N.E.R.S.) ghost hunting team Brian Flannagan were here to tell us what they found in our state.

There are four different types of hauntings:

Historical/saturation: Antiques present that attract the past owners to visit the home in spirit

Traumatic/devastation: Little girl and others who haunt the home due to illness.

Attraction/traumatic: Spirits drawn by alcohol served & traumatic fire that killed people in the past

Saturation/attraction: Spirits drawn by alcohol and a shared history with being an elk member.

The most common haunting is historical/saturation. For more information, if you need help with paranormal phenomena, click here.