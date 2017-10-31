Quinnipiac, Yale students get chance to study mummification

(WTNH) — Students and staff from Quinnipiac and Yale are using updated technology to get a better understanding of mummification.

Quinnipiac first studied these exact mummies 20 years ago. Back then, they saw this:

“This is one view and we’re looking down into it an you see these little white spot,” said professor Gerald Conlogue. “We had no idea what they are but they were very dense. Actually what they are are pebbles.”

Now, fast forward 20 years.

“These are the rocks that are inside his belly here,” Conlogue said.

While this lesson is Halloween-themed, professor William Hennessy says they hope to learn a lot.

“They’re looking to determine sex of the crocodile and they’re also looking to determine are we closer now with the age,” he said.

Hennessy says they are examining dozens of mummies, all brought to them by the Yale Peabody Museum.

While they’re working with animals in this setting, the knowledge can be used in many ways.

“This really gets into forensic radiology. Going out into fields for example at a Medical Examiner’s Office or again going out in the field and doing mummified remains. Instead of having to move the specimens, we can bring the equipment to the specimens instead,” Hennessy said.