River Flooding Expected Wednesday

After a rough 7 days with rain, wind damage, and flooding…more than 2 months of rain fell in under a week! Because of that, we’ve watched our Report It inbox fill up with photos. Even though power is slowly being restored and winds are gradually calming down, there will still continue to be flooding over the coming days. Brooks and streams that were overflowing yesterday will gradually dry up, but often those streams empty out into larger lakes causing flooding days and days later.

Because of the extremely high amounts of rain during the two storms, even the Connecticut River is expected to crest and reach flood stage tomorrow. Here are the levels for the Connecticut River coming up:

While the river in Hartford isn’t expected to reach flood stage according to this map, the levels are already higher than expected at this time so we will probably see the level go up to around 16 feet. According to the National Weather Service, here is what happens at the 16 feet level expected just after midnight tonight.

“Minor flooding is expected in several low lying areas outside levee protection in Hartford, as well as downstream through Wethersfield and Glastonbury. Further downstream flooding is likely in the vicinity of Meadow Road, Route 17A, in the Gildersleeve section of Portland. A portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds. Boating interests should prepare for a period of swift river flows during this period.”

A little farther downstream in Haddam, the river will also be reaching minor flood stage around 7.2 feet. As stated above, flooding is likely near RT 17A in Portland, likely closing the roadway. This road closure happens quite often when we see a series of heavy rainfalls (or in the spring-time thanks to snow melt).

Thankfully there is lots of dry weather in the forecast to help make river levels lower over the coming days after Wednesday!