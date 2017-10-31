Safety tips for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A reminder as the kids gear up to hit the streets, the New Haven Police Department is stepping up patrols this Halloween.

Here are has some safety tips for trick-or-treaters.

Walk safely and only cross the street at crosswalks. Use sidewalks whenever they are available, and of course, watch out for cars.

Trick-or-treat with an adult. Police say children under 16 should not be out at night without adult supervision.

Keep costumes safe by using reflective tape or have children carry a glow stick-so drivers can see them.

And, of course, drive safely, because there will be so many kids out and about.