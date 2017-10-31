Safety tips for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A reminder as the kids gear up to hit the streets, the New Haven Police Department is stepping up patrols this Halloween.

Here are has some safety tips for trick-or-treaters.

Walk safely and only cross the street at crosswalks. Use sidewalks whenever they are available, and of course, watch out for cars.

Trick-or-treat with an adult. Police say children under 16 should not be out at night without adult supervision.

Keep costumes safe by using reflective tape or have children carry a glow stick-so drivers can see them.

And, of course, drive safely, because there will be so many kids out and about.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s