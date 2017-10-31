Salem’s witch Halloween history

WTNH.com staff Published:

SALEM, Mass. (WTNH) — Halloween has a dark past for one New England city.

Each year, thousands visit Salem, Mass., the site of the 1692 witch trials.

More than 300 years ago, fear and hysteria triggered the largest witch hunt in American history. 20 so-called “witches” were executed.

“The Salem Witch Trials serves as an example of how people, when they’re under a great deal of stress, can become so myopic and afraid that they don’t use reason,” explained Stacy Tilney, Director of Communications at the Salem Witch Museum.

Related Content: Quinnipiac, Yale students get chance to study mummification

But 300 years later, stories of hauntings and strange happenings in the historic town draws a big celebration.

“People are dressed up, it’s a great holiday. Salem’s definitely the capital of Halloween. People are here to celebrate,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.

Visitors go to Salem to summon spirits, dine with the dead and celebrate Halloween’s history.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s