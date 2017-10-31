Salem’s witch Halloween history

Related Coverage Quinnipiac, Yale students get chance to study mummification

SALEM, Mass. (WTNH) — Halloween has a dark past for one New England city.

Each year, thousands visit Salem, Mass., the site of the 1692 witch trials.

More than 300 years ago, fear and hysteria triggered the largest witch hunt in American history. 20 so-called “witches” were executed.

“The Salem Witch Trials serves as an example of how people, when they’re under a great deal of stress, can become so myopic and afraid that they don’t use reason,” explained Stacy Tilney, Director of Communications at the Salem Witch Museum.

But 300 years later, stories of hauntings and strange happenings in the historic town draws a big celebration.

“People are dressed up, it’s a great holiday. Salem’s definitely the capital of Halloween. People are here to celebrate,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.

Visitors go to Salem to summon spirits, dine with the dead and celebrate Halloween’s history.