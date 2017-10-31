SCSU seeking more Spanish-speaking teachers

Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Southern Connecticut State University is looking for more Spanish-speaking teachers as a surge of kids comes to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

SCSU is creating partnerships with several Puerto Rican universities, expanding its certification program in elementary and bilingual education.

The school says it is also providing more opportunities for students to study abroad.

