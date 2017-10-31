Security stepped up for Wallingford trick-or-treaters

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Extra boots were on the ground for Wallingford police as they patroled a massive Halloween party on Tuesday night. The town shuts down North Main Street every year so kids can trick-or-treat safely.

Brooke Cadett is especially thankful for the police, in light of this afternoon’s deadly truck attack in New York City.

“It’s nice that they block off the roads and they have the police department here in case anybody needs help,” she said.

As the word spread through Wallingford about what happened in New York City, police casually upped their security. The road was blocked with barricades and vehicles, and officer Henry Cadett said they were also keeping an extra eye on traffic.

“It is unfortunate what just happened, but it is one of the things we are looking for, suspicious vehicles and make sure that we can keep an eye on everybody that we can,” Cadett said.

So while both kids and adults, pirates and Uncle Sam, Batman and the peacock roam the streets with bags of candy, Officer Coleman Turner is watching.

“We just want to keep it fun for everybody. That is why we have officers at both ends, and Officer Cadett and I will be walking around in the middle, just making sure everybody has a good safe time,” Turner said.

This is the third year they have had the event, police say it has been so successful, they hope to do it again next year.

