She suspected an affair; then she found a secret camera

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a daughter suspected her mother’s live-in partner was having an affair, so she looked at files under his profile in their shared household computer.

Instead of another woman, the daughter found pictures and video of herself — naked and undressing in the privacy of her bedroom and bathroom.

The SunSentinel reports that investigators eventually found more than 2,500 images taken by two cameras — one concealed in a wall socket in her bedroom, and another in an AC adapter in the shared bathroom.

Sunrise police say 48-year-old Matthew Bordeaux, who has lived with the mother and daughter “as a family” for seven years, was jailed on charges of video voyeurism.

According to court records, the victim told investigators that when the three of them moved from a nearby town, Bordeaux gave her the wall socket to use, saying it was “too expensive” to leave behind. A memory card on the device allowed Bordeaux to transfer the images to a computer, where he kept pictures in a folder that was not password-protected.

Bordeaux was ordered held in the Broward County Jail on $10,000 bail after a court hearing Monday. It’s not clear if he has hired a lawyer.

 

