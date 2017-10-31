Spicy food could be key to heart health

(ABC News) – If the thought of chili peppers and curry makes you want to run to your nearest restaurant – you are in luck!

Researchers in China found that people who preferred spicy food tend to have lower blood pressure.

They believe it’s because people who prefer spicy food are more sensitive to salt, with a lower threshold of “too salty.”

In their study, capsaicin, the chemical that makes spicy things taste spicy, increases activity in the same part of the brain as salt.

Perhaps when this part of the brain is activated by spice, it “crowds out” the need for more salt.

Less salt means less high blood pressure, which means better heart health.

Since the study was done in China, it’s hard to say if it applies directly to other cuisines. However, if it keeps you away from a salt shaker, spice might be a tasty way to better your health.

In a spicy nutshell: Perhaps a pepper a day keeps the doctor away.

