Storm knocks tree onto Waterbury house. Are you covered if this happens to you?

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Halloween, but something scary already happened to Chris Caserio and his girlfriend. During last weekend’s storm, a huge oak tree came smashing down onto their home.

Fortunately, they were not hurt and most of their house can be salvaged.

“If it had gone further into the house it might’ve just cut the thing in half,” he said.

What happened to them is not unusual. That’s what the crew at Connecticut Tree Service told us on Tuesday as they were working hard to remove the tree from the top of the house. They could see why this was not an unusual job once they took a look at the inside of the tree where it snapped and came crashing down.

“The reason the tree went over the way it did is because the whole inside is full of rot and decay which could be due to ants — ants could do this — termites — and a lot of times trees get diseased,” said Dave Adamson, of Connecticut Tree Service. “The majority of the whole tree is all rotted out.”

The Connecticut Insurance Department says it is very important to know what is — and what isn’t covered — in your homeowner’s policy. They say if your tree damages your house, then generally, that damage is covered. Your homeowner’s insurance should also cover up to $500 to remove the tree, as long as the tree damaged a covered structure.

Chris told us he was grateful that this tree didn’t damage his neighbor’s house.

“We’re grateful the tree hit here not there because little children sleep there,” Chris said.

If a tree on your property falls and damages a neighbor’s home, usually a policy does not pay for the neighbor’s damage.

They say you can be held legally liable if your negligence caused the tree to fall. Otherwise, it’s considered an Act of God and that should be covered under the “neighbor’s section” of a homeowner’s policy.

For now, Chris is glad the crew from Connecticut Tree Service was able to divide and conquer that tree — with their saws, sweat, and hard work.

“I’m just glad we’re making progress and we can start getting moving on construction and rebuilding,” he said.