Storm Team 8’s Joe Furey Visits Halloween Happenings at Meriden Airport

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a Halloween celebration with a lot of treats at the Meriden – Markham Airport on Monday, October 30th.

Storm Team 8 Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey stopped by to participate in the event which featured hayrides, face painting and pumpkin decorating. Volunteers staffed Halloween Happenings donating their time and a variety of spooky decorations for attendees. All proceeds from this event went towards the Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund. You can still donate to the Casa Boricua de Meriden, PR Hurricane Relief Fund.

We spoke with Officer Fred Rivera of the Meriden Police Department about his involvement over the past few weeks helping out in Puerto Rico where thousands still remain without power: