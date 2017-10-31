Stretch Your Dollar: 8 fun Halloween freebies and deals

(WTNH)– It’s Halloween, and that means the kids are looking forward to getting treats tonight!

We are stretching your dollar with eight fun freebies and deals you can find throughout the day.

Kids get a free slice of candy corn pizza and 50 free tickets when you wear your costume at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations. The pizza part of that deal is after 4 p.m. Tickets are all day.

Get 25% off your Pizza Hut online order by using the code: “scarygood25”.

Get 50 cent corn dogs at Sonic all day today.

Kids get a free scary face pancake at IHOP.

Get a $3 boo-rito at Chipotle when you wear a costume 3 p.m. to close.

You’ll find $1.50 scoops at participating Baskin-Robbins locations.

Take the kids to Bass Pro Shops from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for photos, crafts and a costume parade.

And get a free Redbox rental when you text “return” to 7-2-7-2-7-2. Maybe rent a Halloween movie for tonight?

Be sure to always call your local establishment to make sure they are participating.

