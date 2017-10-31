Tampa officials to trick-or-treat in hopes of soothing fears

A peaceful march that began on east New Orleans Avenue was held during a candlelight vigil for the three victims who were killed in the recent shootings in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The deaths, which took place in the same neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompted Tampa police to warn residents in the Seminole Heights neighborhood not to walk alone at night.(Octavio Jones/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The mayor and the police chief of one Florida city plans to trick-or-treat in a neighborhood terrorized by a real-life horror.

Three people have been shot to death in October within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius in a normally quiet neighborhood in Tampa.

On Monday, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan announced they will greet residents, hand out candy at Giddens Park, and join the kids for Halloween trick or treating in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The three victims, who were killed between Oct. 9-19, didn’t know each other. All three rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None were robbed.

Police are sifting through tips after a second surveillance video was released.

