Terry Larrier ready to be major factor for UConn this season

(WTNH)–There are few certains for the UConn men’s basketball team this year. Jalen Adams and Christian Vital seem like a couple of sure bets, but after that, it’s going to be wait and see.

Chances are junior Terry Larrier will be a major factor too. The VCU transfer was supposed to be last season, but an injury early in the year sidelined him. That came after sitting out the year before due to transfer rules.

So far through two exhibition games, Larrier seems to be finding his game. Head coach Kevin Ollie likes what he sees, but has to be patient.

“We have to understand that he hasn’t played basketball in two years pretty much, so we just want to make sure that we take it easy with him, don’t put to much pressure on him and the biggest thing is he doesn’t put to much pressure on himself trying to do it all in one game,” head coach Kevin Ollie said.

“Like I said after the Providence game, every game I’m just taking my time, slowly getting my groove back and I’m just looking forward to having a good season,” Larrier said.

The Huskies play Queens College on Sunday in their third and final preseason exhibition.