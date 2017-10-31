Two arrested in East Haven hotel robbery

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Two people were arrested, and police are still looking for a third suspect after a robbery at the Quality Inn in East Haven.

A motel employee told police officers that she received a phone call from the occupant of the room, who said he had been robbed and that the offender had a weapon, and threatened to kill him.

Two of the suspects took off in a black Ford SUV, and were eventually stopped by police on Chamberlain Street in New Haven.

Police arrested Abayome Wickliffe of Russell Street in New Haven and Kimberly Smith of George Street in East Haven. Both were charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny, among other charges.

Both were released on a $25,000 bond and were given a court date of November 8, 2017.