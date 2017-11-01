8 Minute Meals: Cheesy Rigatoni with Roasted Cauliflower and Prosciutto

(WTNH) — Chef Bill Marinelli is showing us how to make a simple, cheesy pasta bake.

Recipe: Cheesy Rigatoni with Roasted Cauliflower and Proscuitto for 2.

2 cups of cauliflower florets

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 smashed fresh garlic cloves

1/2 cup cream

1/2 stick of sweet butter

1/2 cup of pecorino romano cheese, grated

1/2 cup of parmigiana reggiano cheese, grated

1/4 lb. of chopped prosciutto

1/2 lb. rigatoni

fresh Italian parsley

Put a pot of salted water to boil for the rigatoni.

Toss the cauliflower with the garlic and olive oil. Roast in a hot oven until brown and tender. Add roasted cauliflower to a large size saute pan, add the cream, and bring to a medium simmer for about 5 minutes until cream begins to thicken. Add and incorporate the butter, cheeses, and prosciutto. Add cooked rigatoni and stir until fully mixed into the sauce. Serve in warm bowls and finish with chopped parsley.

For more delicious, simple meals for two, follow Bill on Instagram: @billmarinelli.