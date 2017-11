NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police say Backus Hospital temporarily lost power on Wednesday night.

Officials say the power went out a little before 10:30 p.m. As of 10:45 p.m., the power was slowly coming back to the building.

Fire crews responded to the scene to check the cause.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the outage.

Officials did not give an estimate as to when the power would be fully restored.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.