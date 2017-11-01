Bills have prime-time chance to sway more skeptics vs. Jets

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, left, and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shake hands after an NFL football game, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises of the season's first half despite what looked like an all-out rebuild in another potentially dismal year. McDermott's resilient squad has a chance to turn many more of the skeptics into believers on a prime-time stage against the slumping AFC East-rival New York Jets on Thursday night, Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season’s first half, despite what looked like an all-out rebuild in another potentially dismal year.

Sean McDermott’s resilient squad has a chance to turn many more skeptics into believers – or at least, intrigued onlookers – on a prime-time stage against the slumping AFC East-rival New York Jets on Thursday night.

“When you know everyone’s watching you, you look forward to those moments,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “Even with the short week, guys are preparing hard and looking forward to this opportunity to show the other team what we can do, but as well as show people that are going to be watching, everyone’s going to be tuned into Thursday Night Football, to show that this team is real.”

