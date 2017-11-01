Brooklyn man facing crack cocaine charges

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Brooklyn man was arrested and is facing charges relating to crack cocaine sales.

Officials arrested 29-year-old Joseph Delcastillo on an arrest warrant as he was departing his house on Wednesday.

Police say on Oct. 4, Delcastillo was on the corner of Elm Street and South Main Street where it was suspected he was dealing crack cocaine. This came after Delcastillo was arrested the previous month when troopers found crack cocaine packaged for sale in his residence.

During the second encounter, officers were unable to find any illegal substances in Delcastillo’s possession and he was released. However, officers located crack cocaine shortly thereafter on the ground where Delcastillo had been standing. As officials attempted to arrest Delcastillo at his home, he was able to flee the scene.

Delcastillo was arrested Wednesday at his home after a brief struggle.

He has been charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine With Intent to Sell and Interfering with a Police Officer. Delcastillo was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.