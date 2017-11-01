Cleaning project to impact Washington water mains Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Residents in the town of Washington need to be aware of a cleaning project involving the water mains on Wednesday.

Aquarion Water Company says the all day program will help ensure quality water for every family. Residents should be aware you could see temporary water discoloration.

The cleaning project will start at 8 a.m. and run through 5 p.m.

The streets that will be affected by the water main cleaning project in Washington are:

· Bee Brook Rd.

· Bryan Hall Plz.

· Calhoun St.

· Cook St.

· Ferry Bridge Rd.

· Green Hill Rd.

· Kirby Rd.

· Mygatt Rd.

· Quarry Ridge Rd.

· River Rd.

· Titus Rd.

· Woodbury Rd.

· Wykeham Rd.

More information is also available at http://www.aquarionwater.com under alert listings.