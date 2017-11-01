Comptroller: CT to end fiscal year with budget deficit

Related Coverage Malloy signs budget, line item vetoes hospital tax language

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The good news is that we have a state budget, but this also comes with some bad news.

Connecticut’s Comptroller Kevin Lembo predicts that we are going to end the fiscal year with a massive budget deficit. Lembo released his findings on Wednesday.

He says, based on the state’s revenue and spending through Sept. 30, Connecticut is on track to end the current fiscal year with a $93.9 million deficit.