Connecticut company offers employees opportunity to work out during work day

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–They’re moving and grooving with instructor Jessica DaSilva at G-Fit gym.

Workers at Gowrie Group, based in Westbrook, are stepping and sweating to the beat.

Tom Davidson says, “I’ve done a little bit of everything, including yoga, which I had never tried before.”

And they’re doing it on company time.

“They’re actually given time during the work week to come here,” says DaSilva, “and work out with us. So they’re paid to come work out.”

“We wanted our employees to be healthy and productive. And we think this is one way to accomplish that,” says Carter Gowrie, Chairman and CEO of Gowrie Group, which specializes in marine insurance.

Laughing, he says, “We, oh no, are looking at the bottom line. This helps the bottom line in the long run. That’s what we believe. It’s expensive, it is. but we believe in it. So we’re willing to make it part of our whole business plan if you will.”

It took time for Tom Davidson to buy into it, “I’m on blood meds and you know, cholesterol meds..”

But he’s now totally on board.

“I’m still on the meds, the dosage has gone down,” he says.

All this is changing the workplace dynamics.

DaSilva says, “We didn’t realize how big Gowrie was, this campus was. We didn’t know that people in all the different departments didn’t necessarily know each other.

“You become friendly with people that you wouldn’t normally see otherwise,” says Davidson, “You see them here in the gym or you see them walking around the block.”

Gowrie points out, “People care about each other more. They are more of a team than they were before, willing to pitch in and help each other more. You can see it.”

The fitness center is free for all those who work at Gowrie as well as family members.

Participation level is around 75 percent.

