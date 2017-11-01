Connecticut Food Bank receives large grant from Key Bank

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Bank received a large donation Wednesday to help provide food to assistance programs statewide.

The $105,000 grant, provided by Key Bank, will be used to provide food and supplies to the Connecticut Food Bank’s network of more than 600 community-based food assistance programs. Those programs fill a critical need for local Connecticut families that are struggling. The grant was presented in a special ceremony in New Haven Wednesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Food Bank, the organization serves nearly 150,000 people every month.