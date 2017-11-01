Connecticut’s professional lacrosse team about to start fourth season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–The professional indoor lacrosse season is just getting started. Connecticut’s team, the New England Black Wolves, started training camp over the weekend. The roster will be set by November 24th.

Lots of fimiliar faces will be back with the Wolves, like the team’s leading scorer Shawn Evans. This will be the Wolves’ fourth season in the state, and they may have their best team ever.

If you haven’t seen them play, you won’t be disappointed if you do.

“I think the game sells itself, I think when people see it, they’re like, ‘whoa,” said Black Wolves head coach Glenn Clark. “I think it has speed, physicality, finesse, all of the elements of athleticism that you want.”

The Black Wolves open the season December 8th at home against the defending champion Georgia Swarm.