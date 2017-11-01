Conservation and clean energy money grab in new budget

By Published:
A wind turbine. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Conservation and Clean Energy Money Grab. Alternative energy and conservation businesses are joining together in an attempt to keep the state from “grabbing” money from a clean energy fund in the new state budget.

Everyone pays a fee on their utility bills that is supposed to be designated for this purpose but the budget passed by the assembly and signed by the Governor “sweeps” almost $175 million over two years from this fund to help balance the books and spend it for other purposes.

It could affect thousands of jobs in these conservation and green industries that have been created over the past few years.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s