Conservation and clean energy money grab in new budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Conservation and Clean Energy Money Grab. Alternative energy and conservation businesses are joining together in an attempt to keep the state from “grabbing” money from a clean energy fund in the new state budget.

Everyone pays a fee on their utility bills that is supposed to be designated for this purpose but the budget passed by the assembly and signed by the Governor “sweeps” almost $175 million over two years from this fund to help balance the books and spend it for other purposes.

It could affect thousands of jobs in these conservation and green industries that have been created over the past few years.