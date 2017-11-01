Crews put out house fire in East Haddam

Published:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire damaged a home in the Moodus section of East Haddam on Wednesday.

Officials say the blaze began Wednesday afternoon at a house on Eli Chapman Drive.

Crews had to call in a tanker truck filled with water from local lakes because there is only well water in town.

Fire investigators are working with Eversource to determine if that fire started because of power being restored to the home.

There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the blaze.

