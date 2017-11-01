CT DOT stockpiling more than 100,000 tons of salt for winter

Related Coverage Science Says: Jack Frost nipping at your nose ever later

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Everybody knows Connecticut winters can be brutal, especially the folks at the state Department of Transportation.

“Last year was pretty bad,” said motorist James Jackson of Bridgeport.

Even though it’s only the first week of November, DOT workers are already in winter storm prep mode anticipating the dreaded four letter “S-word,” snow.

“I’m very glad to hear that,” Cynthia Walker of Madison said.

News 8 has learned that DOT has amassed more than 100,000 tons of salt to spread across 11,000 miles of roads.

“I appreciate they’re being ready for us,” said Walker.

“It’s better safe than sorry,” Jackson explained.

DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick echoed those sentiments in a statement, saying, “Our equipment is ready, our materials are stockpiled and we have spare parts so, when the snow comes we have everything we need.”

“Typically, Connecticut gets its first inch of snow sometime around Thanksgiving,” said Storm Team 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna. He says this year’s record warm start to the fall season could mean a reprieve.