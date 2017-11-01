Dog, duck strike up legendary friendship in Minnesota

(WTNH) — A dog and a duck have a legendary friendship in Minnesota. Max and Quackers are hard to miss in their area. The pair hangs out along a country road in a tiny town outside of Minneapolis.

Their owners say when they met, they were immediately inseparable.

“They sleep together, they eat together, they drink together, they go for walks down the road. Everything is together,” said their owner.

The road that they walk on sometimes gets clogged up because people love taking pictures of the odd couple.