East Haven Police officer brightens boy’s Halloween

WTNH.com staff Published:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven Police officer made a little boy’s night on Halloween.

We had a photo sent to us from the Larrea family via Report-It.

Photo Gallery: Halloween Fun 2017

Ricky says his son is autistic and is very shy around everyone, but that he loves police cars so he went as an officer for Halloween!

Officer Nick Adams made sure to stop and take a photo with him, making for a memorable Halloween for everyone!

Related Content: Hospital staff in costumes brings Halloween to sick children

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s