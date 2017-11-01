East Haven Police officer brightens boy’s Halloween

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven Police officer made a little boy’s night on Halloween.

We had a photo sent to us from the Larrea family via Report-It.

Photo Gallery: Halloween Fun 2017

Ricky says his son is autistic and is very shy around everyone, but that he loves police cars so he went as an officer for Halloween!

Officer Nick Adams made sure to stop and take a photo with him, making for a memorable Halloween for everyone!

