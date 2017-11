BATON ROUGE, La. (WTNH)– A scary fire ignited at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana early Wednesday morning. The blaze started at around 2:30 a.m. and sent thick smoke and huge flames into the air.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and the fire is now under control. The facility is still up and running, but officials are monitoring the air quality in the area.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

Police are conducting an investigation.