Firefighters contain fire at chemical plant in Ledyard

Smoke rising from a fire at the Americas Styrenics plant in Ledyard (WTNH / Report-It)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters remain on the scene of a fire at the Americas Styrenics plant on Route 12 in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at a chemical plant in Ledyard (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

Just after 2:30 p.m., firefighters from the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company posted to their facebook page that the fire was active, and to ask people to avoid the area.

Entrance to the chemical facility off of Route 12 in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

It is unclear what may have started the fire, or if there are any injuries. Firefighters reported that the fire originated in a building on the property that is still under construction, and not part of the main Americas Styrenics plant.

(WTNH / Tina Detelj)

Firefighters from neighboring towns have responded, including foam trucks and hazmat units. Viewers sent in Report-It photos to News 8 showing large plumes of smoke coming from area.

(WTNH / Report-It)

