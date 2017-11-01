Flash mob of Fairfield “MOMbies” goes viral

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Halloween video from a group of moms in Fairfield has gone viral Wednesday morning.

The Fairfield “MOMbies” Dance to Donate event brought together 40 mothers who did more than just dance through neighborhood streets.

The spooky flash mob also made a difference. The group raised money for a national metastatic breast cancer research foundation, The Cancer Couch.

mombies 2 Flash mob of Fairfield MOMbies goes viral

The MOMbies creator Terry Davis organized a CrowdRise page after last year’s flash mob Halloween video also went viral.

Watch the video below. To donate to the cancer research, click here.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s