Flash mob of Fairfield “MOMbies” goes viral

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Halloween video from a group of moms in Fairfield has gone viral Wednesday morning.

The Fairfield “MOMbies” Dance to Donate event brought together 40 mothers who did more than just dance through neighborhood streets.

The spooky flash mob also made a difference. The group raised money for a national metastatic breast cancer research foundation, The Cancer Couch.

The MOMbies creator Terry Davis organized a CrowdRise page after last year’s flash mob Halloween video also went viral.

Watch the video below. To donate to the cancer research, click here.