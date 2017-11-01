Former state lawmaker in stable condition following crash

Related Coverage Former state lawmaker in critical condition after car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Connecticut lawmaker is recovering after he was hit by a car while putting up campaign signs on Monday.

A family member of 68-year-old Selim Noujaim says he is in stable condition.

Noujam was struck by a vehicle around 5 p.m. on Monday. He had been placing signs at the time for his nephew — Board of Aldermen candidate George Noujaim.

He continues to recover at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.