Geno Auriemma’s restaurant in Southington closes its doors

By Published:
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma gestures as he talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball game against South Florida, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. UConn won the game 96-68. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(WTNH)–UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has 11 national titles and nearly 1,000 victories. But off the court, he’s suffered a loss.

The Hall of Fame head coach saw his restaurant in downtown Southington, “Geno’s Grille,” close its doors. There is a sign on the door thanking the town and their loyal patrons.

Auriemma and his family own a restaurant group, which has locations in Storrs and at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.

The Southington restaurant had been open for about two and a half years.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s