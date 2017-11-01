Geno Auriemma’s restaurant in Southington closes its doors

(WTNH)–UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has 11 national titles and nearly 1,000 victories. But off the court, he’s suffered a loss.

The Hall of Fame head coach saw his restaurant in downtown Southington, “Geno’s Grille,” close its doors. There is a sign on the door thanking the town and their loyal patrons.

Auriemma and his family own a restaurant group, which has locations in Storrs and at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.

The Southington restaurant had been open for about two and a half years.