Governor Malloy sees approval rating drop

WTNH.com staff Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Joe Sferazza)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy’s approval rating numbers continue to fall.

Gov. Malloy is now the 2nd-least popular governor in the country.

Related Content: Malloy signs bill to study Millstone nuclear plant’s future

According to Morning Consult, Gov. Malloy ranks 49th in the nation.

Only New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is ranked lower.

Related Content: Malloy signs budget, line item vetoes hospital tax language

Poll numbers show just 23% approve of the job Gov. Malloy has done, while 68% disapprove. 9% did not have an opinion.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s