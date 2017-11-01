Governor Malloy sees approval rating drop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy’s approval rating numbers continue to fall.

Gov. Malloy is now the 2nd-least popular governor in the country.

According to Morning Consult, Gov. Malloy ranks 49th in the nation.

Only New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is ranked lower.

Poll numbers show just 23% approve of the job Gov. Malloy has done, while 68% disapprove. 9% did not have an opinion.