Heroin dealer gets 3 years in federal prison for fatal OD

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to selling a dose of heroin to a woman who fatally overdosed last year has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Authorities say 32-year-old Peter Haskell, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty at federal court in Bridgeport to a distribution charge connected to the death of a 27-year-old Winsted woman. The Republican-American reports he was given a 37-month sentence.

The woman was found overdosed on a combination of fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone and alcohol. She could not be revived.

Haskell said he had sold at least 40 grams of heroin during a six-month span before the woman’s death in April.

